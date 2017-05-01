Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.50 ($24.46) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Commerzbank Ag set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC set a €15.75 ($17.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.37 ($19.96).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) traded down 0.074% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.927. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.23 and its 200 day moving average is €16.82. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €11.72 and a one year high of €19.28. The firm has a market cap of €21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.334.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

