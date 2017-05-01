Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity Corp had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business earned $100.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) opened at 3.42 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.84 million. Destination Maternity Corp has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEST. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,289,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 661,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp during the first quarter valued at $751,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination Maternity Corp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination Maternity Corp

Destination Maternity Corporation, formerly Mothers Work, Inc is a designer and retailer of maternity apparel in the United States. The Company operates a chain of maternity apparel specialty stores. The Company operates through the design, manufacture, and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories segment.

