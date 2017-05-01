Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 98.67 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Desjardins Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) Price Target to C$99.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/desjardins-lowers-canadian-national-railway-company-cnr-price-target-to-c99-00.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In related news, Director Donald Carty bought 5,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.35 per share, with a total value of C$361,750.00. Also, insider Sean Finn sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.82, for a total transaction of C$280,747.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $2,921,355.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.