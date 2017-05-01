Dermira (DERM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) traded down 1.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,695 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. Dermira has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s market cap is $1.20 billion.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dermira will post ($3.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dermira in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Dermira in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Dermira news, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $46,634.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $267,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,533.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,287. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

