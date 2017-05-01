Depomed Inc (DEPO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Depomed in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.44 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Depomed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded down 2.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 495,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. Depomed has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock’s market cap is $729.04 million.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Depomed will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Depomed by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 235,277 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Depomed by 27.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,983,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 423,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Depomed by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,593,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Depomed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 827,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Depomed during the fourth quarter worth $13,075,000.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

