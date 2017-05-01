Denso Corp (DNZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denso Corp (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Shares of Denso Corp (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) opened at 21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. Denso Corp has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Denso Corp (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Denso Corp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm earned $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Denso Corp will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Denso Corp (DNZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/denso-corp-dnzoy-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

