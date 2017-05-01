Deluxe Co. (DLX) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.945-1.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.Deluxe also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.23-1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) opened at 71.91 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm earned $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.08 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post $5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $487,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

