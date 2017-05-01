Deluxe Co. (DLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-484 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.57 million.Deluxe also updated its FY17 guidance to $5.15-5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) opened at 71.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm earned $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deluxe news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $487,915.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

