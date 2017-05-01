Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deltic Timber Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) opened at 77.37 on Monday. Deltic Timber Corp has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $85.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.91 million, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business earned $58.49 million during the quarter. Deltic Timber Corp had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deltic Timber Corp will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Deltic Timber Corp’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEL. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Deltic Timber Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deltic Timber Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Deltic Timber Corp Company Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

