Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 489,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Delphi Automotive PLC worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,215,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,894,000 after buying an additional 2,308,682 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,213,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,130,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $608,597,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 38.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,457,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,263,000 after buying an additional 141,117 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 696,916 shares. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

DLPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Delphi Automotive PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delphi Automotive PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Delphi Automotive PLC from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

In related news, insider Allan J. Brazier sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $305,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Liam Butterworth sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $1,063,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

