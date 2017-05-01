Dell Inc. (DELL) Bonds Drop 0.8% During Trading

An issue of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 2.65% coupon and is set to mature on June 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.00 and were trading at $97.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

