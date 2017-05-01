Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Del Taco Restaurants earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) opened at 13.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business earned $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

