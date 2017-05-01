Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 141.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $959,411,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,221,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,050,000 after buying an additional 2,414,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $223,422,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,173,000 after buying an additional 1,076,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,850,000 after buying an additional 1,072,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 111.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.76 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $198,958.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $403,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

