Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Share Price

News headlines about Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Deckers Outdoor Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) traded down 0.67% on Monday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 331,882 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company earned $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

