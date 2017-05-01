Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DECK. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 59.59 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company earned $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.08 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp during the first quarter worth $214,000.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

