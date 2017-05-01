Debenhams Plc (DEB) Announces Earnings Results

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) traded down 0.1949% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 51.4064. Debenhams Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.85 and a 52-week high of GBX 81.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 630.81 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

DEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Debenhams Plc to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Debenhams Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.79 ($0.69).

In related news, insider Sergio Bucher bought 187,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,437.01 ($128,388.65).

Debenhams Plc Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

