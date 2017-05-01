Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Sells 23,745 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 23,745 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,543,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deanna D. Strable-Soethout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,885 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $619,789.50.

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded down 0.25% on Monday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,867 shares. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $65.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,979,000 after buying an additional 1,960,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,033,000 after buying an additional 1,698,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,577,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,668.0% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 59.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,586,000 after buying an additional 591,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

