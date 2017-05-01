Dean Foods (DF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.40

News stories about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

DF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dean Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.31 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) opened at 19.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.28. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $56,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

