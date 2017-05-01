DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “DCT INDUSTRIAL is a leading industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops high quality bulk distribution and light industrial properties in high volume distribution markets in the U.S. and Mexico. “

DCT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,955 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.89. DCT Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $102.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.68 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 329.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,254,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after buying an additional 962,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,849,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

