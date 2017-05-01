DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.56

News headlines about DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DBV Technologies SA – earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) opened at 35.33 on Monday. DBV Technologies SA – has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies SA – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Natixis raised shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies SA – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies SA – has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About DBV Technologies SA –

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

