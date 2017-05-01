Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Share Price

Media stories about Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dawson Geophysical earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) traded down 1.39% during trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. 26,681 shares of the company traded hands. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $107.45 million.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. Analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

