David Loveys Sells 52,178 Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (TSE:CGP) Director David Loveys sold 52,178 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$20,871.20.

David Loveys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, David Loveys sold 4,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$1,755.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, David Loveys sold 261,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$101,985.00.

On Monday, February 6th, David Loveys sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, January 30th, David Loveys sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$12,600.00.

