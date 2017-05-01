David Hutz Sells 3,500 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $107,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Hutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $113,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $115,815.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Hutz sold 3,498 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $95,530.38.

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) opened at 32.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. AlarmCom Hldg had a negative return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on AlarmCom Hldg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp lifted their target price on AlarmCom Hldg from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom Hldg from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

