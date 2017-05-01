David A. Tonnel Sells 9,450 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 3.35% on Monday, hitting $10.66. 10,135,623 shares of the stock traded hands. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Transocean LTD also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 509 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $974 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.52 million. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post ($0.58) EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean LTD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Transocean LTD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean LTD during the third quarter worth $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Transocean LTD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

