Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Receives $62.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 204,215 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.77 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $2,723,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Benjamin Deprospero sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,895. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 7,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

