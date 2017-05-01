Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) traded down 0.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 437,332 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company earned $887.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B-” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/darling-ingredients-inc-dar-upgraded-by-thestreet-to-b.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.