Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price

Media stories about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,176 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $8,162,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,737 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $7,006,445.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

