Daniel Lynch Sells 2,000 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Daniel Lynch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $294,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Daniel Lynch sold 3,000 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $264,360.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Daniel Lynch sold 237 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $23,716.59.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Daniel Lynch sold 150 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $12,033.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Daniel Lynch sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $68,008.50.

On Friday, January 27th, Daniel Lynch sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $70,090.00.

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 0.5378% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.4284. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,255 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The firm’s market cap is $3.65 billion. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $100.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 3,941.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post ($7.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.53.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

