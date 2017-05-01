Danaher Co. (DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-0.98 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.24% on Monday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,737 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In related news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 17,444 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $1,449,073.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $888,340.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,459 shares of company stock worth $11,012,136 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,796,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,930,189,000 after buying an additional 1,232,416 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,622,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,738,000 after buying an additional 1,143,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $465,363,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $406,424,000. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 16.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,755,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

