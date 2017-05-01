DA Davidson Comments on TriCo Bancshares’ FY2018 Earnings (TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Friday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 35.46 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.98.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $24,235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.
