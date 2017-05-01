TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Friday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FIG Partners upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/da-davidson-comments-on-trico-bancshares-fy2018-earnings-tcbk.html.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) opened at 35.46 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.98.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $24,235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.