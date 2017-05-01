WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/da-davidson-analysts-increase-earnings-estimates-for-westrock-co-wrk.html.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) opened at 53.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,750,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,675,000 after buying an additional 1,395,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,695,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,324,000 after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $121,630,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,586,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,563,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,959.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $3,032,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,453,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.89%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

