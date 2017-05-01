Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,710,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,383,000 after buying an additional 174,052 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 731,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 723.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In other news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,132,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $599,551.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,956.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

