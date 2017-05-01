Cwm LLC Sells 14,512 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

CWM LLC decreased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.79% of AeroVironment worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 174,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,622,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,163,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) opened at 28.57 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company’s market capitalization is $659.45 million.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.25. AeroVironment had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company earned $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 11,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $325,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,281.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 12,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $374,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,155 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

