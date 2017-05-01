CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 6,029 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $479,908.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

