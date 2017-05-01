CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Banced Corp

Banced Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Banced Corp’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vetr upgraded CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.87 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.67 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $7,714,460.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,335 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,027.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

