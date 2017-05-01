CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Reduced by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CVS Health Corp were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Sussman sold 14,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $1,133,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

