Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$32.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.96 million.Cutera also updated its FY17 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) traded up 4.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. 155,497 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cutera had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business earned $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Larry Laber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $32,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Pardos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

