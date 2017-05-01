Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.66% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “CUBI reported 1Q17 GAAP EPS from continuing operations (without BankMobile, but with its deposits) of $0.71.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) opened at 30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.63. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $36.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company earned $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 4,463 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $147,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,753 shares of company stock valued at $16,041,961. Corporate insiders own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 654,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 643,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,873 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 445,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc (Customers Bancorp) is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers through its branches and offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania (Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties), Rye Brook, Melville and New York, New York (Westchester, Suffolk and New York Counties), Hamilton, New Jersey (Mercer County), Providence, Rhode Island (Providence County), Portsmouth, New Hampshire (Rockingham County) and Boston, Massachusetts (Suffolk County).

