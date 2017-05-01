Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Receives $104.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $1,600,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $757,828.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,678 shares of company stock worth $4,566,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,651,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 2,890.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 444,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 430,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 739,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,740,000 after buying an additional 295,802 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 433,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 203,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 170,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) traded up 0.02% on Monday, hitting $93.48. 42,182 shares of the stock traded hands. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.90 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $566 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.79 million. Curtiss-Wright Corp. had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

About Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

