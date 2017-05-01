Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Purchases C$22,350.00 in Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,350.00.

Mark Douglas Mickleborough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough acquired 2,500 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,750.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,600 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.47 per share, with a total value of C$34,352.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 900 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.55 per share, with a total value of C$19,395.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 450 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.20 per share, with a total value of C$9,990.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,400 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,000 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.14 per share, with a total value of C$22,140.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,000 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,000 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.05 per share, with a total value of C$22,050.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,000 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Mark Douglas Mickleborough bought 1,500 shares of Currency Exchange International Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.94 per share, with a total value of C$32,910.00.

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) opened at 21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Purchases C$22,350.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/currency-exchange-international-corp-cxi-director-acquires-c22350-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.