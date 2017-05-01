Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Cummins by 69.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) traded up 0.15% on Monday, hitting $151.17. The stock had a trading volume of 291,149 shares. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Barclays PLC set a $137.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

