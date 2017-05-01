Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 368,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) remained flat at $21.81 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,826 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $29.48.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.51% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Vetr lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.
In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,587.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,497,845.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.