Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 240.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) traded up 1.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,660 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3059 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cumberland-partners-ltd-purchases-new-stake-in-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.