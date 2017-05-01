Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 366,266 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,185,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,067,000 after buying an additional 70,513 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) opened at 92.52 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $53.37 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently -29.65%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KLR Group upgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $110.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,721,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $259,351.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,292.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

