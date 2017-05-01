Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) opened at 64.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cullinan-associates-inc-increases-stake-in-valero-energy-co-vlo-updated.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.50) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $66,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.