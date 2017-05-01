Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stake Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 28.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. 146,676 shares of the stock traded hands. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.04%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Invesco to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

