Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $629.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.37 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 47.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/cullinan-associates-inc-cuts-stake-in-prologis-inc-pld-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $4,344,129.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,863 shares of company stock worth $9,007,706 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.