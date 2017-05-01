Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 27,262 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Gerstein Fisher increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) traded down 3.362% during trading on Monday, reaching $46.135. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150,146 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.967 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Barclays PLC set a $60.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

In related news, President Mark Tarchetti bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $587,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 201,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Viault sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $244,203.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,097.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,706 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,135 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

