Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $13,387,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $202,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 71,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 2.38% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,550 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.25. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $239.12 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post $12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $296.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.34.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 5,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.03, for a total value of $1,350,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,381.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,188 shares of company stock worth $16,555,664 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

