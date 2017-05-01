Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.727 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 78.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 1.82% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. 2,367,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $41.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.49.

